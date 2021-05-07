In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Suction-side Pool Cleaners

Pressure-side Pool Cleaners

Electric Pool Cleaners

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Application

Commercial Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aqua Products

Tianjin Wangyuan Environmental Protection and Technology

AstralPool

iRobot Corporation

Maytronics

Hayward Industries

Piscines Desjoyaux

Milagrow HumanTech

SMARTPOOL

Pentair

Waterco

Zodiac Pool Systems

Xiamen Fast Cleaner

Weda Poolcleaner Aktiebolag

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Suction-side Pool Cleaners

2.2.2 Pressure-side Pool Cleaners

2.2.3 Electric Pool Cleaners

2.3 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Application

2.4.2 Commercial Application

2.5 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment by Regions

4.1 Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

…continued

