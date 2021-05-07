In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agricultural UAVs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural UAVs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Agricultural UAVs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Agricultural UAVs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Agricultural UAVs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Small

Big

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Growth Monitoring

Yield Forecasting

Diseases Diagnosing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airelectronic

Ageagle

Challenger

ZALA AERO

MAV Tech

Quaternium Technologies

Altavian

Questuav

Aerial Technology

Applewhite Aero

Autonomous Flight Technology

Dji

UAV Factory

UVS Europe

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Agricultural UAVs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Agricultural UAVs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agricultural UAVs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agricultural UAVs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Agricultural UAVs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Agricultural UAVs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Agricultural UAVs Segment by Type

2.2.1 Small

2.2.2 Big

2.3 Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Agricultural UAVs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Agricultural UAVs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Growth Monitoring

2.4.2 Yield Forecasting

2.4.3 Diseases Diagnosing

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Agricultural UAVs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Agricultural UAVs by Company

3.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Agricultural UAVs Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Agricultural UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Agricultural UAVs Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Agricultural UAVs by Regions

4.1 Agricultural UAVs by Regions

4.2 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Agricultural UAVs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Agricultural UAVs Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural UAVs by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Agricultural UAVs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Agricultural UAVs Distributors

10.3 Agricultural UAVs Customer

11 Global Agricultural UAVs Market Forecast

11.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Airelectronic

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Agricultural UAVs Product Offered

