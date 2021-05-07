In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agricultural UAVs business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural UAVs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Agricultural UAVs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Agricultural UAVs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Agricultural UAVs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Small
Big
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Growth Monitoring
Yield Forecasting
Diseases Diagnosing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airelectronic
Ageagle
Challenger
ZALA AERO
MAV Tech
Quaternium Technologies
Altavian
Questuav
Aerial Technology
Applewhite Aero
Autonomous Flight Technology
Dji
UAV Factory
UVS Europe
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Agricultural UAVs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Agricultural UAVs market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Agricultural UAVs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Agricultural UAVs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Agricultural UAVs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Agricultural UAVs Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Agricultural UAVs Segment by Type
2.2.1 Small
2.2.2 Big
2.3 Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Agricultural UAVs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Agricultural UAVs Segment by Application
2.4.1 Growth Monitoring
2.4.2 Yield Forecasting
2.4.3 Diseases Diagnosing
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Agricultural UAVs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Agricultural UAVs by Company
3.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Agricultural UAVs Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Agricultural UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Agricultural UAVs Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Agricultural UAVs by Regions
4.1 Agricultural UAVs by Regions
4.2 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Agricultural UAVs Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Agricultural UAVs Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Agricultural UAVs by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Agricultural UAVs Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural UAVs Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Agricultural UAVs Distributors
10.3 Agricultural UAVs Customer
11 Global Agricultural UAVs Market Forecast
11.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Agricultural UAVs Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Agricultural UAVs Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Airelectronic
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Agricultural UAVs Product Offered
….continued
