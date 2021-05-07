According to this study, over the next five years the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market will register a 11.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1116.1 million by 2025, from $ 724.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AC and DC Solar Water Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AC and DC Solar Water Pumps companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Surface Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Solar Power & Pump

Greenmax

Tata Power Solar

JISL

CRI Group

Grundfos

Symtech Solar

Lorentz

Dankoff Solar

Shakti Pumps

JNTech

MNE

Hanergy

ADA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Segment by Type

2.2.1 DC Surface Suction

2.2.2 AC Submersible

2.2.3 DC Submersible

2.2.4 AC Surface Pumps

2.3 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agriculture

2.4.2 Drinking Water

2.4.3 Others

2.5 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Company

3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Regions

4.1 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Regions

4.2 Americas AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Countries

7.1.1 Europe AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Distributors

10.3 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Customer

11 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Forecast

11.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Forecast by Type

11.8 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Solar Power & Pump

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.1.3 Solar Power & Pump AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Solar Power & Pump Latest Developments

12.2 Greenmax

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.2.3 Greenmax AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Greenmax Latest Developments

12.3 Tata Power Solar

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.3.3 Tata Power Solar AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Tata Power Solar Latest Developments

12.4 JISL

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.4.3 JISL AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 JISL Latest Developments

12.5 CRI Group

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.5.3 CRI Group AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 CRI Group Latest Developments

12.6 Grundfos

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.6.3 Grundfos AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Grundfos Latest Developments

….continued

