Drone Software Market Outlook – 2027

The drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle with sensors, GPS, and an embedded system, which is used for aerial surveillance and inspection by providing a bird-eye view. Drone software is used for various programs in the drones. Drone software includes collision avoidance, obstacle detection, and many other device algorithms. It is also used to fuse all signal transmissions through the connected sensors such as a visual sensor, ultrasound, an infrared sensor (LiDAR), and others. Some drones also include an upgrade to the firmware which is software used to fix physical bugs and controls.Increased dependence on Artificial Intelligence and scene identification using drones are providing opportunities for drone software market development.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Drones are now important instruments for countering COVID-19 in countries where it is used to track public activities, maintain social distancing, spray disinfectants over villages, control of freight, and more.

Therefore, the various drone applications along with data collected need to be analyzed to serve the intended application and are thereby going to play an important role in the analytics market development.

Tech firms are stepping up their emphasis on high-demand innovations and finding new ways to support their consumers, even as the COVID-19 crisis pose problems across sectors and leads to a decline in high technology investment.

Defense has a comprehensive drone-based surveillance network in tandem with highly trained pilots and these facilities can be placed at the disposal of local authorities to track the situation of law and order up to the district level, to tackle situations related to national security during such pandemics when the nation is under lockdown.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Drones are used in mapping, imaging, farm surveillance, tracking, search and rescue, shipping and distribution, engineering, and many more. Increase in use of drones in remote and life-threatening areas leads to increase in demand for various applications. Growth in drone use is an important factor in the global market for drones’ production in the commercial and defense sector. Besides, this growth is predicted to drive increased R&D investments in the production and use of advanced drone software and growing IoT applications in drones. However, growing security problems because of hacking possibilities may impede the global software demand for drones. Another factor limiting market growth is the high price to get accurate data. Furthermore, drone and drone software need robust infrastructure, and numerous countries are not prepared to make this progress particularly in emerging economies.

New product launches to flourish the market

Dedrone confirmed the acquisition of Drone Defender from Battelle, in October 2019. This acquisition launched Dedrone Defense, a new company specializing in services and technologies for the U.S. government agencies like the Defense Department. Dedrone ‘s anti-sUAS platform is a complete system solution for collecting and aggregating information on drone activity through sensors. The data is analyzed automatically by DroneTracker software, which recognizes and categorizes radio frequencies, WiFi and non-WiFi sUAS, and transmits data to control centers. This can also be used to automatically trigger alerts and countermeasures.

Also, in March 2019, for example, Esri opened a research center in India to develop deep learning (DL/AI) solutions. Also, in 2019, IBM gives Away 1,500 DJI Tello Drones, to help developers code something amazing.

Increase in adoption of drones with cloud-based decision support for commercial purposes

Increased adoption of drones to gather data in defense, mining, and power generation is a major factor driving the market growth. Besides, drones are used for aerial photography and recording in outdoor sports, entertainment industry, private events such as celebrity events is also a factor favoring the growth of the drone software market. Advent of the cloud-based decision support system has opened the way for new revenue streams for drone software providers. Drone monitoring, analytics, and software would experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increased demand for drone imagery for inspection and mapping, increased focus on on-site data collection, rapid technological advances in platforms and tools, and increased awareness of the importance of sharing results with stakeholders, for overall drone software market development.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global drone software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global drone software market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global drone software market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the global drone software market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the drone software market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

