Cocktail refers to an alcoholic drink, which consists gin, brandy, vodka, whiskey, tequila, or rum mixed with other ingredients such as fruit juice, cream, honey, milk, sugar, herbs, or other flavorings.

Increase in cocktail consumption owing to rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle drives the growth of the market. In addition, availability of vegetable & botanical cocktails is the major driver of the global cocktail market. Moreover, higher cocktail consumption rate and more deep-rooted cocktail culture in countries such as the U.S. are expected to provide growth opportunity to the market players. However, excessive drinking can cause liver & heart damage, cancer development, and depression. This factor restrains the growth of the global market.

The global cocktail market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into long drink and short drink. By application, it is categorized into wedding ceremony, backyard BBQ, cocktail party, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the report include Bols, Captain Morgan, kitchn, Siam Winery Co. Ltd., Cointreau, Belvedere, Rio Wine, Snake Oil Cocktail Company, Miami Cocktail Co., and Bombay Sapphire.

Cocktail Market Key Segments:

By Type

Long Drink

Short Drink

By Application

Wedding Ceremony

Backyard BBQ

Cocktail Party

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia UK Denmark Italy Norway Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Nigeria KSA Rest of LAMEA



