Automotive Hydraulic Filters Market Outlook – 2027

Hydraulic filter system is used to filter the oils, remove metal parts such iron & cooper from the system oil, and lubricate & cool the components such as pumps and valves of the hydraulic system. A hydraulic filter helps get rid of metal particles and clean the oil on a continuous basis. Furthermore, contamination may result in degradation of the fluid power system, which can be avoided by the use of automotive hydraulic filters. Hydraulic filters can withstand high-pressure conditions and monitor the oil consumption; thereby, better fuel efficiency can be delivered by filtering out the pollutants for smoother combustion. Therefore, increase in demand for better fuel efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive hydraulic filters market in near future.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Filter Type, Filter Material, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered The major players analyzed include Pall Corporation, HYDAC Technology Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Baldwin Filters Inc., SMC Corporation, Rexroth Bosch Group, Donaldson Company Inc., UFI Filters SPA, Mahle GmbH and Schroeder Industries.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the prices of raw materials such as suction filter and pressure line due to which a major deflection is noticed in the growth of automotive hydraulic filters manufacturers.

Automotive sector may shift to the entry-level cars from the luxury car market which will have a negative sales impact in regard to prices and transaction cost across the affected countries, therefore, the hydraulic filter market of luxury vehicles will be majorly affected.

Majority of automotive hydraulic filters manufacturers are facing a downturn and uncertainty about the future sales, which will force many of the manufacturers to face tough times purchasing raw materials.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the customers are trying to conserve their resources due to which demand and supply cycle of many automotive hydraulic filters manufacturers is vulnerable.

The vendors in automotive hydraulic filters industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns, which in turn is affecting the global automotive hydraulic filters manufacturers worldwide.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization with thriving manufacturing sector, and increase in strict emission norms to reduce carbon discharge in the environment are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in demand for electric vehicles and lower reliability on internal combustion engines are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in trends toward filter customization is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

Increase in strict emission norms to reduce carbon discharge in the environment

Rapidly increasing number of vehicles on the road has caused more carbon discharge in the environment. Air pollution is an important cause of public health problem in most developing cities such as Bangkok, Delhi, and others. Further, vehicular carbon discharge severely increases the pollution level, thereby, government is taking various steps such as cost-effective changes in production switching toward emission friendly technologies such as electric vehicles. Thereby, government is focusing on lowering the emission discharge level from the automobiles by imposing stringent norms on manufacturers of new vehicles. For instance, pollution prevention act was introduced to prevent pollution from the vehicles through cost-reduction during the production and operation process. Therefore, stringent government laws regarding carbon emissions are expected to boost the growth of the automotive hydraulic filters market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Filter Type Bag Filter

Screen Filter

Magnetic Filter

Others Filter Material Metal Screens

Wire Mesh

Synthetics

Micro-Glass

Others Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Sales Channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive hydraulic filters industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive hydraulic filters market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive hydraulic filters market growth scenario.

We can also determine filters will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive hydraulic filters market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive hydraulic filters market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive hydraulic filters market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

