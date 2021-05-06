Semi-Trailer Market Outlook – 2027

The semi-trailer is a freight vehicle without a front axle. In semi-trailer, a large portion of is supported by tractor unit or detachable front axle and the other portion is semi-supported by its own wheels. Semi-trailers are widely used across the world to transport goods. Most manufacturers utilize the semi-trailers to carry raw materials and finished products. As semi-trailers are detachable, it offers better flexibility than full trailers. Besides, the turning radius of semi-trailers is smaller as compared to full trailers. Additionally, if tractor breaks down, the trailer can be attached to another tractor to avoid any delay in deliver. Due to these factors, the semi-trailers are preferred more over full trailers.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The transportation sector has witnessed significant change in working pattern due to COVID-19. The transportation duties have shifted from transporting dailymanufactured products of every industry of industries to transporting only essential items.

Besides, the pandemic has created an unexpected shortfall in finances, thereby affecting the operators associated with transport industry.

Additionally, the manufacturing of semi-trailers has halted due to forceful lockdowns in majority of countries.

However, demands for semi-trailer unit is increasing to create Disaster Portable Morgue Units (DPMUs), which are self-contained refrigerated trailers and shipping containers used to expand morgue and hospital mortuary capabilities. Moreover, Acela truck company has received 200 orders for portable morgue units.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growing urbanization and increase in transportation of goods due to rising e-commerce sector is driving the market of semi-trailer market. Additionally, government norms across the globe encourage the use of semi-trailer truck as it emits lesser carbon than trailer truck is anticipated to drive the market. Besides, growth in cold chain industry is fueling the market growth. However, rising local manufacturers and jackknifing issues associated with semi-trailers is expected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, growing demand from energy, construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors for transportation is proliferating market growth.

The Semi-Trailermarket trends are as follows:

Rising demand for refrigerated semi-trailer

The refrigerated semi-trailer has gained significant importance due to increasing cold chain logistics. Moreover, the refrigerated semi-trailer is engineered to haul goods at a specific temperature. Besides, temperature of the refrigerated semi-trailers can be maintained at lower temperature with the help of mechanical refrigeration system powered by small displacement diesel engines, or utilize carbon dioxide. Due to rising emission from refrigerated semi-trailers, the quest for alternative fuel has gained momentum. For instance, in 2019, Chereau unveiled its first hydrogen refrigerated semi-trailers to reduce environmental impacts.

Increasing adoption of telematics

Telematics have changed the dynamics of fleet delivery services. With introduction of telematics in semi-trailers, customer would get more insights about trailer visibility and real-time data. Additionally, scheduling delivery and communication with in-cab telematics devices is possible with adoption of telematics. Moreover, integration of telematics in semi-trailers have amplified the number of partnerships across the firms. For instance, in 2019, SkyBitz, a company operating in IoT telematics solutions, unveiled strategic fleet partnership with Omnitracs, the global pioneer of fleet management solutions. The partnership is anticipated to deliver advanced fleet and trailer-tracking solutions for greater data insight.

