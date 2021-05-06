Due to rapid modernization, the people are inclined towards the wellness products which has given rise to beauty industry. Peel off face masks are considered an essential component of beauty sectors. It acts as a shield for the face and prevents it from pollution and other bacteria. It is used for the treatment of acne prone skin and blackheads. It provides a clear and healthier skin with an added advantage of convenience. It removes the top layer of the skin and the dead skin cells. It is handy and gained traction in the female working population. The wide range of easy-to-use peel off face masks for men and women are also used for skin treatment and prescribed by medical specialists. Thus, peel-off face mask market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Ingredient type, Sales channel, End use ,and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. , Canada, and Mexico)

Latin America ( Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia- Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Companies covered L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Beiersdorf Global AG, Zyduswellness, Marico Limited, Beauty Boutique, Mond’Sub, O3+, Himalaya Wellness, Montagne Jeunesse, Shiseido Co., Ltd, and Estee Lauder Companies

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The closure of industries due to lockdown has hampered both the micro and macro-economic variables, thus impacting scale of production of peel off face masks.

The trade is abruptly disturbed which has hindered the sales as well as the working capital.

The customer’s inclination to homemade remedies due to fear of infection has led to the decrease in demands of face masks.

The shutdown of parlors and beauty sectors caused decline in the sales of the peel off face masks.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Due to rise in standards of living, people have become concerned about their appearance. Hence, the people who are conscious about their outer appearance are the target markets of peel off face mask market. The availability of high quality products on various offline and online platforms has created a significant demand of these products. In order to save their time and efforts and to get instant benefits, people avoid going to parlors for facial and cleanups. This fact has increased the usage of peel off face masks. The introduction of natural and organic easy –to-use peel off masks has helped in the market expansion. In addition to this, rise in the purchasing power of people favors its growth. There are many side effects associated with peel off masks due to artificial chemicals. This is a major restraint in its growth.

New product launches to flourish the market:

The leading market players are introducing new products with improved capabilities so that the customers easily get accustomed to the products. The variations in the products are able to convert suspects to prospects. The availability of wide range of designs and flavors of peel off masks with an added advantage of skin treatment favors its adoption. The advanced technology in packaging and labelling also facilitates its growth. For example, WOW has launched the new charcoal activated peel off mask. It is an excellent amalgamation of three herbs-bamboo charcoal, trehalose and aloe Vera extracts. The key ingredient charcoal draws out hidden impurities and provides a much needed moisture to the skin. The people who prefer natural and organic flavors will be a wide customer base for these type of products. It is a combination of naturalness with advancement.

Surge in usage in social media marketing

Due to the wide availability of marketing channels, celebrity endorsements and multimedia marketing, the wellness products, specially, peel off face masks have gained traction. The offers generated during special occasions prove beneficial for the retention of permanent customers of these products. Also, the psychological pricing and the inclusion of catchy words in the advertisements prove to be the helpful hands in its adaptability.

Key Benefits of the Report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the peel off face mask market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global peel off face mask market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global peel off face mask market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

