COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Sprinkler market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Water Sprinkler, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Water Sprinkler market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Water Sprinkler companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Handheld Irrigation Sprinklers

Fixed Irrigation Sprinklers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NELSON

Novedades Agricolas

Wade Rain，Inc

Rainer Irrigation

YüzüakMakine

Komet

Sathish Agro Tech

Kifco

Sime Sprinklers

Jain Irrigation Systems

Oasis Irrigation Equipment

Shanghai Irrist

Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water Sprinkler consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water Sprinkler market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Sprinkler manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Sprinkler with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Sprinkler submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Water Sprinkler?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Water Sprinkler Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Water Sprinkler Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Water Sprinkler Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Water Sprinkler Segment by Type

2.2.1 Handheld Irrigation Sprinklers

2.2.2 Fixed Irrigation Sprinklers

2.3 Water Sprinkler Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Water Sprinkler Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water Sprinkler Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Water Sprinkler Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Water Sprinkler Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agricultural Crops

2.4.2 Nursery Crops

2.4.3 Lawns & Gardens

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Water Sprinkler Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Water Sprinkler Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Water Sprinkler Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Water Sprinkler Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Water Sprinkler by Company

3.1 Global Water Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Water Sprinkler Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Sprinkler Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Water Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Water Sprinkler Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Sprinkler Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Water Sprinkler Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Water Sprinkler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Water Sprinkler Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Water Sprinkler Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Water Sprinkler by Regions

4.1 Water Sprinkler by Regions

4.2 Americas Water Sprinkler Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Water Sprinkler Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Water Sprinkler Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Water Sprinkler Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Water Sprinkler Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Water Sprinkler Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Water Sprinkler Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Water Sprinkler Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Water Sprinkler Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Water Sprinkler Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Water Sprinkler Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Water Sprinkler Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Water Sprinkler Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Water Sprinkler Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water Sprinkler by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Water Sprinkler Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Water Sprinkler Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Water Sprinkler Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Water Sprinkler Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Water Sprinkler by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Water Sprinkler Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Water Sprinkler Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Water Sprinkler Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Water Sprinkler Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Water Sprinkler Distributors

10.3 Water Sprinkler Customer

11 Global Water Sprinkler Market Forecast

11.1 Global Water Sprinkler Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Water Sprinkler Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Water Sprinkler Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Water Sprinkler Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Water Sprinkler Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Water Sprinkler Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 NELSON

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Water Sprinkler Product Offered

12.1.3 NELSON Water Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 NELSON Latest Developments

12.2 Novedades Agricolas

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Water Sprinkler Product Offered

12.2.3 Novedades Agricolas Water Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Novedades Agricolas Latest Developments

12.3 Wade Rain，Inc

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Water Sprinkler Product Offered

12.3.3 Wade Rain，Inc Water Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Wade Rain，Inc Latest Developments

12.4 Rainer Irrigation

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Water Sprinkler Product Offered

12.4.3 Rainer Irrigation Water Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Rainer Irrigation Latest Developments

12.5 YüzüakMakine

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Water Sprinkler Product Offered

12.5.3 YüzüakMakine Water Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 YüzüakMakine Latest Developments

12.6 Komet

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Water Sprinkler Product Offered

12.6.3 Komet Water Sprinkler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Komet Latest Developments

….….Continued

