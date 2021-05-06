In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Measuring Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Measuring Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Water Measuring Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Electronics Meter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arad Group

B METERS

Kamstrup

Badger Meter

Takahata Precison

Xylem (Sensus)

Neptune Technology Group

Diehl Metering

Honeywell (Elster)

Itron

Wasion Group

Hunan Changde

Shenzhen Huaxu

Sanchuan

Chongqing Intelligence

iESLab

Ningbo Water Meter

Suntront

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water Measuring Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water Measuring Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Measuring Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Measuring Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Measuring Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Water Measuring Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Water Measuring Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pre-payment Electricity Meter

2.2.2 Remote Transmitting Water Meter

2.2.3 Electronics Meter

2.3 Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Water Measuring Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Water Measuring Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Commercial

2.5 Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Water Measuring Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Water Measuring Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Water Measuring Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Water Measuring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Water Measuring Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Water Measuring Equipment by Regions

4.1 Water Measuring Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Water Measuring Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Water Measuring Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water Measuring Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Water Measuring Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Water Measuring Equipment Distributors

10.3 Water Measuring Equipment Customer

11 Global Water Measuring Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Water Measuring Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Water Measuring Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Water Measuring Equipment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Water Measuring Equipment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Arad Group

12.1.1 Company Information

….continued

