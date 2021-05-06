According to this study, over the next five years the Turbo-compressor market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Turbo-compressor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Turbo-compressor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Turbo-compressor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Turbo-compressor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Turbo-compressor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Axial Turbo-Compressors

Centrifugal Turbo-Compressors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Agricultural

Transportation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB Turbocharging

Sulzer Chemtech

ALMIG Kompressoren

Enervac

FISCHER AG-Prazisionsspindeln

Celeroton AG

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Howden BC Compressors

Sjerp & Jongeneel

Kturbo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Turbo-compressor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Turbo-compressor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Turbo-compressor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Turbo-compressor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Turbo-compressor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Turbo-compressor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Turbo-compressor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Turbo-compressor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Axial Turbo-Compressors

2.2.2 Centrifugal Turbo-Compressors

2.3 Turbo-compressor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Turbo-compressor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Turbo-compressor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Turbo-compressor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Turbo-compressor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Agricultural

2.4.3 Transportation

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Turbo-compressor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Turbo-compressor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Turbo-compressor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Turbo-compressor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

