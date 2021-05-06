COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transport Drone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Transport Drone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Transport Drone market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Transport Drone companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rotary-Wing
Fixed-Wing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
E-commerce
Convenience Stores
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zipline
Flytrex
Flirtey
Project Wing
Amazon PrimeAir
UPS Flight Forward
Airborne Drones
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Transport Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Transport Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Transport Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Transport Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Transport Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Transport Drone?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Transport Drone Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Transport Drone Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Transport Drone Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Transport Drone Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rotary-Wing
2.2.2 Fixed-Wing
2.3 Transport Drone Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Transport Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Transport Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Transport Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Transport Drone Segment by Application
2.4.1 E-commerce
2.4.2 Convenience Stores
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Transport Drone Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Transport Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Transport Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Transport Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Transport Drone by Company
3.1 Global Transport Drone Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Transport Drone Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Transport Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Transport Drone Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Transport Drone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Transport Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Transport Drone Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Transport Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Transport Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Transport Drone Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Transport Drone by Regions
4.1 Transport Drone by Regions
4.2 Americas Transport Drone Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Transport Drone Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Transport Drone Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Transport Drone Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Transport Drone Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Transport Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Transport Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Transport Drone Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Transport Drone Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Transport Drone Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Transport Drone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Transport Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Transport Drone Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Transport Drone Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Transport Drone by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Transport Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Transport Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Transport Drone Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Transport Drone Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Transport Drone by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Transport Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Transport Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Transport Drone Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Transport Drone Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Transport Drone Distributors
10.3 Transport Drone Customer
11 Global Transport Drone Market Forecast
11.1 Global Transport Drone Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Transport Drone Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Transport Drone Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Transport Drone Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Transport Drone Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Transport Drone Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Zipline
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Transport Drone Product Offered
12.1.3 Zipline Transport Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Zipline Latest Developments
12.2 Flytrex
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Transport Drone Product Offered
12.2.3 Flytrex Transport Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Flytrex Latest Developments
12.3 Flirtey
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Transport Drone Product Offered
12.3.3 Flirtey Transport Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Flirtey Latest Developments
12.4 Project Wing
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Transport Drone Product Offered
12.4.3 Project Wing Transport Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Project Wing Latest Developments
….….Continued
