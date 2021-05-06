COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Steel Door market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Steel Door, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Steel Door market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Steel Door companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fire Resistant Steel Doors

Security Steel Doors

Acoustic Steel Doors

Blast Resistant Steel Doors

Other Steel Doors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Assa Abloy

WSI Doors

Deansteel Manufacturing

Apex Industries

Premier Products

DCI Hollow Metal

Hollow Metal Xpress

Allegion Plc

Mesker Door

MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames

Agew Steel Mvg

Bhawani Steel Fabricators

Hörmann

Novoferm

Brombal

Strongdor

China Modular Holdings

Palladio

DoorTechnik

China WanXin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Steel Door consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Steel Door market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Steel Door manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Steel Door with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Steel Door submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Steel Door?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Steel Door Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Steel Door Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Steel Door Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Steel Door Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fire Resistant Steel Doors

2.2.2 Security Steel Doors

2.2.3 Acoustic Steel Doors

2.2.4 Blast Resistant Steel Doors

2.2.5 Other Steel Doors

2.3 Steel Door Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Steel Door Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Steel Door Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Steel Door Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Steel Door Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Institutional Construction

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Steel Door Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Steel Door Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Steel Door Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Steel Door Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Steel Door by Company

3.1 Global Steel Door Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Steel Door Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Steel Door Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Steel Door Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Steel Door Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Door Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Steel Door Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Steel Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Steel Door Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Steel Door Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Steel Door by Regions

4.1 Steel Door by Regions

4.2 Americas Steel Door Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Steel Door Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Steel Door Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Steel Door Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Steel Door Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Steel Door Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Steel Door Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Steel Door Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Steel Door Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Steel Door Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Steel Door Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Steel Door Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Steel Door Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Steel Door Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Steel Door by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Steel Door Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Steel Door Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Steel Door Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Steel Door Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Steel Door by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Steel Door Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Steel Door Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Steel Door Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Steel Door Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Steel Door Distributors

10.3 Steel Door Customer

11 Global Steel Door Market Forecast

11.1 Global Steel Door Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Steel Door Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Steel Door Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Steel Door Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Steel Door Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Steel Door Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Assa Abloy

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Steel Door Product Offered

12.1.3 Assa Abloy Steel Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Assa Abloy Latest Developments

12.2 WSI Doors

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Steel Door Product Offered

12.2.3 WSI Doors Steel Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 WSI Doors Latest Developments

12.3 Deansteel Manufacturing

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Steel Door Product Offered

12.3.3 Deansteel Manufacturing Steel Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Deansteel Manufacturing Latest Developments

12.4 Apex Industries

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Steel Door Product Offered

12.4.3 Apex Industries Steel Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Apex Industries Latest Developments

12.5 Premier Products

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Steel Door Product Offered

12.5.3 Premier Products Steel Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Premier Products Latest Developments

12.6 DCI Hollow Metal

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Steel Door Product Offered

12.6.3 DCI Hollow Metal Steel Door Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 DCI Hollow Metal Latest Developments

12.7 Hollow Metal Xpress

….….Continued

