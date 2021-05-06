In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Standby Power System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Standby Power System market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Standby Power System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

200 KVA

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Data Centers

Industrial equipment

Enterprise-wide Backup

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider-Electric

Toshiba

Emerson

EATON

GE

ABB

AEG

S&C

Legrand

Riello

KSTAR

Kehua

EAST

Delta

Socomec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Standby Power System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Standby Power System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Standby Power System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Standby Power System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Standby Power System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Standby Power System Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Standby Power System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Standby Power System Segment by Type

2.2.1 200 KVA

2.3 Standby Power System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Standby Power System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Standby Power System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Standby Power System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Standby Power System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Data Centers

2.4.2 Industrial equipment

2.4.3 Enterprise-wide Backup

2.5 Standby Power System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Standby Power System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Standby Power System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Standby Power System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Standby Power System by Company

3.1 Global Standby Power System Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Standby Power System Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Standby Power System Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Standby Power System Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Standby Power System Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Standby Power System Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Standby Power System Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Standby Power System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Standby Power System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Standby Power System Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Standby Power System by Regions

4.1 Standby Power System by Regions

4.2 Americas Standby Power System Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Standby Power System Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Standby Power System Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Standby Power System Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Standby Power System Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Standby Power System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Standby Power System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Standby Power System Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Standby Power System Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Standby Power System Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Standby Power System Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Standby Power System Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Standby Power System Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Standby Power System Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Standby Power System by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Standby Power System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Standby Power System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Standby Power System Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Standby Power System Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Standby Power System by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Standby Power System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Standby Power System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Standby Power System Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Standby Power System Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Standby Power System Distributors

10.3 Standby Power System Customer

11 Global Standby Power System Market Forecast

11.1 Global Standby Power System Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Standby Power System Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Standby Power System Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Standby Power System Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11

….continued

