According to this study, over the next five years the Sous Vide Cooking Machine market will register a 20.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 715.9 million by 2025, from $ 343.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sous Vide Cooking Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sous Vide Cooking Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sous Vide Cooking Machine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sous Vide Cooking Machine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sous Vide Cooking Machine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anova

ChefSteps

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

Gourmia

Nomiku

SousVide Supreme

Vonshef

VacMaster

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sous Vide Cooking Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sous Vide Cooking Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sous Vide Cooking Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sous Vide Cooking Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sous Vide Cooking Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

