COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Water Pumps, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Water Pumps market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Water Pumps companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Water Waste

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Colfax Corporation

WILO SE

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos

ITT Goulds Pumps

GRUNWL

Seepex

KSB SE

Sulzer

Kirloskar Brothers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Smart Water Pumps?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Smart Water Pumps Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Water Pumps Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Water Pumps Segment by Type

2.2.1 Centrifugal Pump

2.2.2 Positive Displacement Pump

2.3 Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Smart Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Water Pumps Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oil & Gas Industry

2.4.2 Water & Water Waste

2.4.3 Power Industry

2.4.4 Chemical Industry

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Smart Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Water Pumps by Company

3.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Water Pumps Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Smart Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Smart Water Pumps Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Water Pumps by Regions

4.1 Smart Water Pumps by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Water Pumps Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Pumps Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Smart Water Pumps Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Water Pumps by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Smart Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Pumps by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Smart Water Pumps Distributors

10.3 Smart Water Pumps Customer

11 Global Smart Water Pumps Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Smart Water Pumps Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Smart Water Pumps Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Smart Water Pumps Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Smart Water Pumps Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Colfax Corporation

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.1.3 Colfax Corporation Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Colfax Corporation Latest Developments

12.2 WILO SE

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.2.3 WILO SE Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 WILO SE Latest Developments

12.3 Flowserve Corporation

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.3.3 Flowserve Corporation Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Flowserve Corporation Latest Developments

12.4 Grundfos

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.4.3 Grundfos Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Grundfos Latest Developments

12.5 ITT Goulds Pumps

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.5.3 ITT Goulds Pumps Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 ITT Goulds Pumps Latest Developments

12.6 GRUNWL

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.6.3 GRUNWL Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 GRUNWL Latest Developments

12.7 Seepex

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.7.3 Seepex Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Seepex Latest Developments

12.8 KSB SE

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.8.3 KSB SE Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 KSB SE Latest Developments

12.9 Sulzer

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.9.3 Sulzer Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Sulzer Latest Developments

12.10 Kirloskar Brothers

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Smart Water Pumps Product Offered

12.10.3 Kirloskar Brothers Smart Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Kirloskar Brothers Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Smart Water Pumps Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Smart Water Pumps Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Smart Water Pumps Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Centrifugal Pump

Table 7. Major Players of Positive Displacement Pump

Table 8. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 11. Global Smart Water Pumps Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 12. Global Smart Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Smart Water Pumps Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Smart Water Pumps Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Smart Water Pumps Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Smart Water Pumps Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 19. Global Smart Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 20. Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Global Smart Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 22. Global Smart Water Pumps Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 23. Global Smart Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 24. Players Smart Water Pumps Products Offered

Table 25. Smart Water Pumps Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 26. Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 27. Global Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 28. Global Smart Water Pumps Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 29. Global Smart Water Pumps Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 30. Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 31. Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Americas Smart Water Pumps Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Americas Smart Water Pumps Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 34. Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 35. Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 36. Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 37. Americas Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 38. APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 39. APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 40. APAC Smart Water Pumps Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. APAC Smart Water Pumps Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 42. APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 43. APAC Smart Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

….….Continued

