In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Farming Techonlogy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Farming Techonlogy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Farming Techonlogy value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Equipment and Machinery

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

John Deere

PrecisionHawk

Raven Industries

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

AGCO

Iteris

Auroras

Trimble

Farmers Edge

Precision Planting

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Farming Techonlogy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Farming Techonlogy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Farming Techonlogy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Farming Techonlogy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Farming Techonlogy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Segment by Type

2.2.1 Automation and Control Systems

2.2.2 Automation and Control Systems

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Farming Techonlogy Segment by Application

2.4.1 Soil and Crop Management

2.4.2 Fleet Management

2.4.3 Storage and Irrigation Management

2.4.4 Indoor Farming

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy by Players

3.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Farming Techonlogy by Regions

4.1 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy by Countries

7.2 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 John Deere

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered

11.1.3 John Deere Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 John Deere News

11.2 PrecisionHawk

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered

11.2.3 PrecisionHawk Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 PrecisionHawk News

11.3 Raven Industries

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered

11.3.3 Raven Industries Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Raven Industries News

11.4 Ag Leader Technology

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered

11.4.3 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ag Leader Technology News

….continued

