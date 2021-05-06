In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Farming Techonlogy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Farming Techonlogy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Farming Techonlogy value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Automation and Control Systems
Smart Equipment and Machinery
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Soil and Crop Management
Fleet Management
Storage and Irrigation Management
Indoor Farming
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
John Deere
PrecisionHawk
Raven Industries
Ag Leader Technology
DICKEY-john
AGCO
Iteris
Auroras
Trimble
Farmers Edge
Precision Planting
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Farming Techonlogy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart Farming Techonlogy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Farming Techonlogy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Farming Techonlogy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart Farming Techonlogy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Segment by Type
2.2.1 Automation and Control Systems
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Smart Farming Techonlogy Segment by Application
2.4.1 Soil and Crop Management
2.4.2 Fleet Management
2.4.3 Storage and Irrigation Management
2.4.4 Indoor Farming
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy by Players
3.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Smart Farming Techonlogy by Regions
4.1 Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy by Countries
7.2 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Forecast
10.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Smart Farming Techonlogy Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 John Deere
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered
11.1.3 John Deere Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 John Deere News
11.2 PrecisionHawk
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered
11.2.3 PrecisionHawk Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 PrecisionHawk News
11.3 Raven Industries
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered
11.3.3 Raven Industries Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Raven Industries News
11.4 Ag Leader Technology
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Smart Farming Techonlogy Product Offered
11.4.3 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Techonlogy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Ag Leader Technology News
….continued
