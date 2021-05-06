COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Single-use Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Single-use Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Single-use Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Single-use Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Tubing Systems
Bioprocess Containers
Filtration Devices and Sampling Systems
Bioreactors and Fermenters
Bags and Mixers
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Plant Cell Cultivation
Vaccine Production
MAB Production
PSCTs
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Danaher Corporation
PBS Biotech
Eppendorf AG
GE Healthcare
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Finesse Solutions
Merck Millipore
Broadley-James Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Meissner Filtration Products
Saint Gobain
Sentinel Process Systems
Sartorius AG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Single-use Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Single-use Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Single-use Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Single-use Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Single-use Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Single-use Systems?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Single-use Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Single-use Systems Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Single-use Systems Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tubing Systems
2.2.2 Bioprocess Containers
2.2.3 Filtration Devices and Sampling Systems
2.2.4 Bioreactors and Fermenters
2.2.5 Bags and Mixers
2.2.6 Other
2.3 Single-use Systems Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Single-use Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Single-use Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Single-use Systems Segment by Application
2.4.1 Plant Cell Cultivation
2.4.2 Vaccine Production
2.4.3 MAB Production
2.4.4 PSCTs
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Single-use Systems Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Single-use Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Single-use Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Single-use Systems by Company
3.1 Global Single-use Systems Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Single-use Systems Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Single-use Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Single-use Systems Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Single-use Systems Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Single-use Systems Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Single-use Systems Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Single-use Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Single-use Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Single-use Systems Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Single-use Systems by Regions
4.1 Single-use Systems by Regions
4.2 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Single-use Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Single-use Systems Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Single-use Systems by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Single-use Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Single-use Systems Distributors
10.3 Single-use Systems Customer
11 Global Single-use Systems Market Forecast
11.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Single-use Systems Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Danaher Corporation
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered
12.1.3 Danaher Corporation Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Danaher Corporation Latest Developments
12.2 PBS Biotech
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered
12.2.3 PBS Biotech Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 PBS Biotech Latest Developments
12.3 Eppendorf AG
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered
12.3.3 Eppendorf AG Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Eppendorf AG Latest Developments
12.4 GE Healthcare
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered
12.4.3 GE Healthcare Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 GE Healthcare Latest Developments
12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered
12.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Latest Developments
12.6 Finesse Solutions
12.6.1 Company Information
….….Continued
