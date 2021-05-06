COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Single-use Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Single-use Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Single-use Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Single-use Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tubing Systems

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices and Sampling Systems

Bioreactors and Fermenters

Bags and Mixers

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Plant Cell Cultivation

Vaccine Production

MAB Production

PSCTs

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Danaher Corporation

PBS Biotech

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Finesse Solutions

Merck Millipore

Broadley-James Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Meissner Filtration Products

Saint Gobain

Sentinel Process Systems

Sartorius AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Single-use Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Single-use Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Single-use Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Single-use Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Single-use Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Single-use Systems?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Single-use Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Single-use Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Single-use Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tubing Systems

2.2.2 Bioprocess Containers

2.2.3 Filtration Devices and Sampling Systems

2.2.4 Bioreactors and Fermenters

2.2.5 Bags and Mixers

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Single-use Systems Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Single-use Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Single-use Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Single-use Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Plant Cell Cultivation

2.4.2 Vaccine Production

2.4.3 MAB Production

2.4.4 PSCTs

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Single-use Systems Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Single-use Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Single-use Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Single-use Systems by Company

3.1 Global Single-use Systems Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Single-use Systems Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Single-use Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Single-use Systems Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Single-use Systems Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single-use Systems Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Single-use Systems Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Single-use Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Single-use Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Single-use Systems Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Single-use Systems by Regions

4.1 Single-use Systems by Regions

4.2 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Single-use Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Single-use Systems Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Single-use Systems Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Single-use Systems Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Single-use Systems by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Single-use Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Single-use Systems Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Single-use Systems Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Single-use Systems Distributors

10.3 Single-use Systems Customer

11 Global Single-use Systems Market Forecast

11.1 Global Single-use Systems Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Single-use Systems Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Single-use Systems Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Danaher Corporation

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered

12.1.3 Danaher Corporation Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Danaher Corporation Latest Developments

12.2 PBS Biotech

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered

12.2.3 PBS Biotech Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 PBS Biotech Latest Developments

12.3 Eppendorf AG

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered

12.3.3 Eppendorf AG Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Eppendorf AG Latest Developments

12.4 GE Healthcare

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered

12.4.3 GE Healthcare Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 GE Healthcare Latest Developments

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Single-use Systems Product Offered

12.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Single-use Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Latest Developments

12.6 Finesse Solutions

12.6.1 Company Information

….….Continued

