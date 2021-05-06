This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Semiconductor CMP Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Semiconductor CMP Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Semiconductor CMP Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Semiconductor CMP Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
300 mm
200 mm
150mm
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM)
Foundry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Applied Materials
Ebara
Tokyo Seimitsu
Lapmaster
TEL
Revasum
LOGITECH
Hwatsting
Entrepix
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Semiconductor CMP Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Semiconductor CMP Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Semiconductor CMP Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Semiconductor CMP Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Semiconductor CMP Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Semiconductor CMP Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Semiconductor CMP Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 300 mm
2.2.2 200 mm
2.2.3 150mm
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Semiconductor CMP Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Semiconductor CMP Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM)
2.4.2 Foundry
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Semiconductor CMP Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Semiconductor CMP Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
