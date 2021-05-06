This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SDS Drills market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the SDS Drills, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the SDS Drills market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by SDS Drills companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cordless SDS Drill

Rope SDS Drill

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building

Decoration

Furniture

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lomvum Tools

Metabo

Chervon Tools

Hilti

Festool

Bosch

Dewalt

Ken

Makita

Yato

Hitach

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SDS Drills consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SDS Drills market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SDS Drills manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SDS Drills with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of SDS Drills submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SDS Drills Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 SDS Drills Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 SDS Drills Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cordless SDS Drill

2.2.2 Rope SDS Drill

2.3 SDS Drills Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global SDS Drills Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global SDS Drills Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global SDS Drills Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 SDS Drills Segment by Application

2.4.1 Building

2.4.2 Decoration

2.4.3 Furniture

2.5 SDS Drills Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global SDS Drills Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global SDS Drills Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global SDS Drills Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

