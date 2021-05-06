This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plumbing Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plumbing Accessories, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plumbing Accessories market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plumbing Accessories companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Pipe Hangers
Repair Clamps
Pipe Sealants
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
The Plumber’s Choice
Christy’s
Oatey
Zurn
Weld-On
Elmdor
HOLDRITE
Jones Stephens
Hayes
Woodford
Everbilt
Apollo
Acudor Products
Symmons
DANCO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Plumbing Accessories Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Plumbing Accessories Consumption CAGR by Region
2.3 Plumbing Accessories Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Plumbing Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Plumbing Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Plumbing Accessories Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Plumbing Accessories Segment by Application
2.5 Plumbing Accessories Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Plumbing Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Plumbing Accessories Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Plumbing Accessories Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….continued
