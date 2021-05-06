COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Silicon Rod/ingot Manufacturing Equipment

Wafer/wafer Manufacturing Equipment

Battery Manufacturing Equipment

Crystal Silicon Cell Components Manufacturing Equipment

Film Component Manufacturing Equipment

Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Hanwha

Trina Solar

First Solar

Elkem Solar

Sharp

SunPower

Solarworld

Kyocera Solar

NSP

Solar Frontier

Wuxi Shangji Automation

Shunfeng

Yingli

Canadian Solar

GCL System Integration

JA Solar

Risen

Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical

Jinko Solar

ReneSola

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies

HT-SAAE

BYD

S.C New Energy Technology

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

Chint Group

CSUN

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

2.1.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025

2.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.3 Americas Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.4 APAC Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.5 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.6 MENA Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size by Player

3.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size by Player

3.1.1 Global Top Players Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)

3.1.2 Global Top Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Players Market Share, 2018-2020E

3.2 Global Key Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Players Rank in 2019

3.3 Global Key Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Players Head office and Products Offered

3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E

3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Segment by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Silicon Rod/ingot Manufacturing Equipment

4.1.2 Wafer/wafer Manufacturing Equipment

4.1.3 Battery Manufacturing Equipment

4.1.4 Crystal Silicon Cell Components Manufacturing Equipment

4.1.5 Film Component Manufacturing Equipment

4.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.3 Silicon Rod/ingot Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.4 Wafer/wafer Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.5 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.6 Crystal Silicon Cell Components Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.7 Film Component Manufacturing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5 Photovoltaic (PV) Equipment Segment by Application

5.1 Overview

….continued

