According to this study, over the next five years the PH Measuring Instrument market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PH Measuring Instrument business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PH Measuring Instrument market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the PH Measuring Instrument value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Benchtop
Portable
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Water Treatment
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Anton Paar
Omega
Knick
Testo
Metrohm
Delta Ohm
Palintest
Horiba Scientific
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PH Measuring Instrument consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of PH Measuring Instrument market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PH Measuring Instrument manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PH Measuring Instrument with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of PH Measuring Instrument submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 PH Measuring Instrument Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 PH Measuring Instrument Segment by Type
2.2.1 Benchtop
2.2.2 Portable
2.3 PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global PH Measuring Instrument Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 PH Measuring Instrument Segment by Application
2.4.1 Water Treatment
2.4.2 Chemical
2.4.3 Food & Beverage
2.4.4 Others
2.5 PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global PH Measuring Instrument Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global PH Measuring Instrument by Company
3.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global PH Measuring Instrument Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global PH Measuring Instrument Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players PH Measuring Instrument Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 PH Measuring Instrument by Regions
4.1 PH Measuring Instrument by Regions
4.2 Americas PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas PH Measuring Instrument Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC PH Measuring Instrument Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe PH Measuring Instrument by Countries
7.1.1 Europe PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe PH Measuring Instrument Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa PH Measuring Instrument by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa PH Measuring Instrument Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa PH Measuring Instrument Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 PH Measuring Instrument Distributors
10.3 PH Measuring Instrument Customer
11 Global PH Measuring Instrument Market Forecast
11.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global PH Measuring Instrument Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global PH Measuring Instrument Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global PH Measuring Instrument Forecast by Type
11.8 Global PH Measuring Instrument Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Anton Paar
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.1.3 Anton Paar PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Anton Paar Latest Developments
12.2 Omega
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.2.3 Omega PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Omega Latest Developments
12.3 Knick
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.3.3 Knick PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Knick Latest Developments
12.4 Testo
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.4.3 Testo PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Testo Latest Developments
12.5 Metrohm
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.5.3 Metrohm PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Metrohm Latest Developments
12.6 Delta Ohm
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.6.3 Delta Ohm PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Delta Ohm Latest Developments
12.7 Palintest
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.7.3 Palintest PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Palintest Latest Developments
12.8 Horiba Scientific
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 PH Measuring Instrument Product Offered
12.8.3 Horiba Scientific PH Measuring Instrument Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Horiba Scientific Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1. Research Methodology
Table 2. Data Source
Table 3. PH Measuring Instrument Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 4. Major Players of Benchtop
Table 5. Major Players of Portable
Table 6. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 7. Global PH Measuring Instrument Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 8. Global PH Measuring Instrument Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
….continued
