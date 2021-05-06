In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pest and Disease Detection Drone business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pest and Disease Detection Drone market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pest and Disease Detection Drone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Fixed Wing
Multi-rotor
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Orchards Use
Crop Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3D Robotics
AgEagle Aerial Systems
SenseFly (Parrot)
DJI
PrecisionHawk
AGCO
Sentera
American Robotics, Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pest and Disease Detection Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Pest and Disease Detection Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pest and Disease Detection Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pest and Disease Detection Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pest and Disease Detection Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fixed Wing
2.2.2 Multi-rotor
2.3 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Segment by Application
2.4.1 Orchards Use
2.4.2 Crop Use
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone by Company
3.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Pest and Disease Detection Drone Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Pest and Disease Detection Drone by Regions
4.1 Pest and Disease Detection Drone by Regions
4.2 Americas Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Pest and Disease Detection Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Pest and Disease Detection Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pest and Disease Detection Drone by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Pest and Disease Detection Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Pest and Disease Detection Drone by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pest and Disease Detection Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Distributors
10.3 Pest and Disease Detection Drone Customer
11 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Market Forecast
11.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Pest and Disease Detection Drone Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
….continued
