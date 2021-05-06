COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Packaged Rooftop Units market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Packaged Rooftop Units, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Packaged Rooftop Units market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Packaged Rooftop Units companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

＜100 tons

100~200 tons

200~300 tons

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AAON

Lennox

Daikin

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Ingersoll-Rand

Emerson

United Technologies

Honeywell

Electrolux

Nortek

Qingdao Haier

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Packaged Rooftop Units consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Packaged Rooftop Units market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Packaged Rooftop Units manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Packaged Rooftop Units with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Packaged Rooftop Units submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Packaged Rooftop Units?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Packaged Rooftop Units Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Segment by Type

2.2.1 ＜100 tons

2.2.2 100~200 tons

2.2.3 200~300 tons

2.3 Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Packaged Rooftop Units Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units by Company

3.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Packaged Rooftop Units Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Packaged Rooftop Units by Regions

4.1 Packaged Rooftop Units by Regions

4.2 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Distributors

10.3 Packaged Rooftop Units Customer

11 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Market Forecast

11.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 AAON

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.1.3 AAON Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 AAON Latest Developments

12.2 Lennox

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.2.3 Lennox Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Lennox Latest Developments

12.3 Daikin

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.3.3 Daikin Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Daikin Latest Developments

12.4 Johnson Controls

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.4.3 Johnson Controls Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Johnson Controls Latest Developments

12.5 LG Electronics

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.5.3 LG Electronics Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 LG Electronics Latest Developments

12.6 Ingersoll-Rand

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.6.3 Ingersoll-Rand Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Ingersoll-Rand Latest Developments

12.7 Emerson

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.7.3 Emerson Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Emerson Latest Developments

12.8 United Technologies

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.8.3 United Technologies Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 United Technologies Latest Developments

12.9 Honeywell

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.9.3 Honeywell Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Honeywell Latest Developments

12.10 Electrolux

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered

12.10.3 Electrolux Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Electrolux Latest Developments

12.11 Nortek

12.11.1 Company Information

….….Continued

