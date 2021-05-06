COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Packaged Rooftop Units market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Packaged Rooftop Units, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Packaged Rooftop Units market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Packaged Rooftop Units companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
＜100 tons
100~200 tons
200~300 tons
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AAON
Lennox
Daikin
Johnson Controls
LG Electronics
Ingersoll-Rand
Emerson
United Technologies
Honeywell
Electrolux
Nortek
Qingdao Haier
Panasonic
Samsung Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Packaged Rooftop Units consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Packaged Rooftop Units market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Packaged Rooftop Units manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Packaged Rooftop Units with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Packaged Rooftop Units submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Packaged Rooftop Units?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Packaged Rooftop Units Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Segment by Type
2.2.1 ＜100 tons
2.2.2 100~200 tons
2.2.3 200~300 tons
2.3 Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Packaged Rooftop Units Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Industrial
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units by Company
3.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Packaged Rooftop Units Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Packaged Rooftop Units by Regions
4.1 Packaged Rooftop Units by Regions
4.2 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Distributors
10.3 Packaged Rooftop Units Customer
11 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Market Forecast
11.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Packaged Rooftop Units Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 AAON
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.1.3 AAON Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 AAON Latest Developments
12.2 Lennox
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.2.3 Lennox Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Lennox Latest Developments
12.3 Daikin
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.3.3 Daikin Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Daikin Latest Developments
12.4 Johnson Controls
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.4.3 Johnson Controls Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Johnson Controls Latest Developments
12.5 LG Electronics
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.5.3 LG Electronics Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 LG Electronics Latest Developments
12.6 Ingersoll-Rand
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.6.3 Ingersoll-Rand Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Ingersoll-Rand Latest Developments
12.7 Emerson
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.7.3 Emerson Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Emerson Latest Developments
12.8 United Technologies
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.8.3 United Technologies Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 United Technologies Latest Developments
12.9 Honeywell
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.9.3 Honeywell Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Honeywell Latest Developments
12.10 Electrolux
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Packaged Rooftop Units Product Offered
12.10.3 Electrolux Packaged Rooftop Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Electrolux Latest Developments
12.11 Nortek
12.11.1 Company Information
….….Continued
