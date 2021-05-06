This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Thermopile infrared (IR)

Laser

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical Devices

IoT Smart Home

Industrial Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Excelitas

KODENSHI

Orisystech

Melexis

Amphemol

Heimann

Hamamatsu Photonic

TE

Nicera

Semitec

Winson

San-U

Sunshine Technologies

Senba Sensing Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Thermopile infrared (IR)

2.2.2 Laser

2.3 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical Devices

2.4.2 IoT Smart Home

2.4.3 Industrial Use

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Company

3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Market Share by Company

…continued

