According to this study, over the next five years the Microwave Pyrolysis market will register a 3.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1017.6 million by 2025, from $ 871.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microwave Pyrolysis business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microwave Pyrolysis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Microwave Pyrolysis, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Microwave Pyrolysis market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Microwave Pyrolysis companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Equipment

Magnetron

Microwave pyrolysis is mainly classified into two types: equipment and magnetron. And equipment is the most widely used type which takes up about 74.04% of the global total, valuing 637 million USD in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sewage Sludge Treatment

Biomass Pyrolysis

Others

Microwave pyrolysis is mainly applied in three applications: sewage sludge treatment, biomass pyrolysis and others. And sewage sludge treatment is the most widely applied which takes up about 73.44% of the global total in 2018, valuing 631.94 million USD in the same year.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hitachi High Technologies, Inc.

Harper International

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Angstrom Sciences, Inc.

LG Electronics

Magsells

The Nemeth Group

Synotherm

Genesis Industries LLC

Industrial Microwave Systems Ltd

Changsha Langfeng Microwave Technology Co., Ltd

CHANGEMW

Hunan Huae Microwave Technology Co. Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microwave Pyrolysis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microwave Pyrolysis market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microwave Pyrolysis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microwave Pyrolysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Microwave Pyrolysis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Microwave Pyrolysis Segment by Type

2.2.1 Equipment

2.2.2 Magnetron

2.3 Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Microwave Pyrolysis Segment by Application

2.4.1 Sewage Sludge Treatment

2.4.2 Biomass Pyrolysis

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Microwave Pyrolysis by Company

3.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Microwave Pyrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Microwave Pyrolysis Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Microwave Pyrolysis by Regions

4.1 Microwave Pyrolysis by Regions

4.2 Americas Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Microwave Pyrolysis Consumption Growth

….continued

