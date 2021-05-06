In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medium Voltage Inverter Drive business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medium Voltage Inverter Drive market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medium Voltage Inverter Drive value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

AC

DC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Textile Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Hoisting Machinery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

Inovance Technology

Siemens

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Delta Electronics

Yaskawa Electric

INVT

Hiconics

Slanvert

STEP Electric Corporation

EURA DRIVES

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medium Voltage Inverter Drive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medium Voltage Inverter Drive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medium Voltage Inverter Drive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Segment by Type

2.2.1 AC

2.2.2 DC

2.3 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Segment by Application

2.4.1 Textile Industry

2.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry

2.4.3 Mining Industry

2.4.4 Hoisting Machinery

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive by Company

3.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive by Regions

4.1 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive by Regions

4.2 Americas Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medium Voltage Inverter Drive by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Inverter Drive by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Distributors

10.3 Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Customer

11 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Market Forecast

11.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Inverter Drive Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

….continued

