According to this study, over the next five years the Medium Voltage AC Drives market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medium Voltage AC Drives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medium Voltage AC Drives market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medium Voltage AC Drives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

V/F Control

Slip Frequency Control

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mining

Metal Processing Plant

Power Station

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

TMEIC

Schneider Electric

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Siemens

Amtech Electronics India

Spartan Controls

Danfoss Engineering

Yaskawa Electric

Rockwell Automation

TECO-Westinghouse

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medium Voltage AC Drives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medium Voltage AC Drives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medium Voltage AC Drives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medium Voltage AC Drives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medium Voltage AC Drives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Segment by Type

2.2.1 V/F Control

2.2.2 Slip Frequency Control

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medium Voltage AC Drives Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mining

2.4.2 Metal Processing Plant

2.4.3 Power Station

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives by Company

3.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medium Voltage AC Drives by Regions

4.1 Medium Voltage AC Drives by Regions

4.2 Americas Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Medium Voltage AC Drives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Medium Voltage AC Drives Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage AC Drives by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage AC Drives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Distributors

10.3 Medium Voltage AC Drives Customer

11 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.1.3 ABB Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ABB Latest Developments

12.2 TMEIC

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.2.3 TMEIC Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TMEIC Latest Developments

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Latest Developments

12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.4.3 Hitachi Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hitachi Latest Developments

12.5 Fuji Electric

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.5.3 Fuji Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Fuji Electric Latest Developments

12.6 Siemens

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.6.3 Siemens Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Siemens Latest Developments

12.7 Amtech Electronics India

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.7.3 Amtech Electronics India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Amtech Electronics India Latest Developments

12.8 Spartan Controls

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.8.3 Spartan Controls Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Spartan Controls Latest Developments

12.9 Danfoss Engineering

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.9.3 Danfoss Engineering Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Danfoss Engineering Latest Developments

12.10 Yaskawa Electric

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.10.3 Yaskawa Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Yaskawa Electric Latest Developments

12.11 Rockwell Automation

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.11.3 Rockwell Automation Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Rockwell Automation Latest Developments

12.12 TECO-Westinghouse

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Offered

12.12.3 TECO-Westinghouse Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 TECO-Westinghouse Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of V/F Control

Table 5. Major Players of Slip Frequency Control

Table 6. Major Players of Other

Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 10. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 18. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 19. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 20. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

….continued

