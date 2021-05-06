In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Device Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Device Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Device Battery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Device Battery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Device Battery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Lithium-ion
Lead Acid
Zinc Air
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Patient Monitoring Devices
General Medical Devices
Cardiovascular Medical Devices
Orthopedic Devices
Home Healthcare Devices
Other Devices
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Siemens
EnerSys
Kholberg Kravish Roberts
Integer Holding
EaglePicher Technology
Boston Scientific
Duracell
Saft Group
Energizer Holdings
Ultralife
ADVANTECH
Defibtech
Cortel Designs
Panasonic
CMXbattery
EaglePicher
Hear USA
ACEM S.p.A
Tadiran
DeSoutter Medical
VLAD
Wyon
Rothacher Medical GmbH
ZOLL Medical Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Device Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Device Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Device Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Device Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Medical Device Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Medical Device Battery Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Medical Device Battery Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Medical Device Battery Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lithium-ion
2.2.2 Lead Acid
2.2.3 Zinc Air
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Medical Device Battery Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Medical Device Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Medical Device Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Medical Device Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Medical Device Battery Segment by Application
2.4.1 Patient Monitoring Devices
2.4.2 General Medical Devices
2.4.3 Cardiovascular Medical Devices
2.4.4 Orthopedic Devices
2.4.5 Home Healthcare Devices
2.4.6 Other Devices
2.5 Medical Device Battery Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Medical Device Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Medical Device Battery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Medical Device Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Medical Device Battery by Company
3.1 Global Medical Device Battery Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Medical Device Battery Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Medical Device Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Medical Device Battery Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Medical Device Battery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Medical Device Battery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Medical Device Battery Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Medical Device Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Medical Device Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Medical Device Battery Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Medical Device Battery by Regions
4.1 Medical Device Battery by Regions
4.2 Americas Medical Device Battery Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Medical Device Battery Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Medical Device Battery Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Battery Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Medical Device Battery Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Medical Device Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Medical Device Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Medical Device Battery Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Medical Device Battery Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Medical Device Battery Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Medical Device Battery Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Medical Device Battery Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Medical Device Battery Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Medical Device Battery Consumption by Application
….continued
