COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mechanical Fastener market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mechanical Fastener, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mechanical Fastener market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mechanical Fastener companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Steel Type

Copper Type

Aluminum Type

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

Aerospace

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wurth

BOSSARD

PCC

Arconic

Araymond

ITW

Fontana Group

LISI

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

STANLEY

Gem-Year

Boltun

Bulten

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

Agrati Group

Sundram Fasteners Limited

NAFCO

KAMAX

TR Fastening

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mechanical Fastener consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mechanical Fastener market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mechanical Fastener manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mechanical Fastener with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mechanical Fastener submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Mechanical Fastener?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Mechanical Fastener Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Mechanical Fastener Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Mechanical Fastener Segment by Type

2.2.1 Steel Type

2.2.2 Copper Type

2.2.3 Aluminum Type

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Mechanical Fastener Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Mechanical Fastener Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Electric & Electronics

2.4.3 Machinery Industry

2.4.4 Construction Industry

2.4.5 Aerospace

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Mechanical Fastener Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Mechanical Fastener by Company

3.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Mechanical Fastener Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Mechanical Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Mechanical Fastener Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mechanical Fastener by Regions

4.1 Mechanical Fastener by Regions

4.2 Americas Mechanical Fastener Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Mechanical Fastener Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Mechanical Fastener Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mechanical Fastener Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Mechanical Fastener Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Mechanical Fastener Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mechanical Fastener by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Mechanical Fastener Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mechanical Fastener by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Mechanical Fastener Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mechanical Fastener Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Mechanical Fastener Distributors

10.3 Mechanical Fastener Customer

11 Global Mechanical Fastener Market Forecast

11.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Mechanical Fastener Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Mechanical Fastener Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Mechanical Fastener Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Mechanical Fastener Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Wurth

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.1.3 Wurth Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Wurth Latest Developments

12.2 BOSSARD

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.2.3 BOSSARD Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 BOSSARD Latest Developments

12.3 PCC

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.3.3 PCC Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 PCC Latest Developments

12.4 Arconic

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.4.3 Arconic Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Arconic Latest Developments

12.5 Araymond

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.5.3 Araymond Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Araymond Latest Developments

12.6 ITW

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.6.3 ITW Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 ITW Latest Developments

12.7 Fontana Group

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Mechanical Fastener Product Offered

12.7.3 Fontana Group Mechanical Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

….….Continued

