COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Manual Seeders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Manual Seeders, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Manual Seeders market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Manual Seeders companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by ber of rows: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Mechanical
Pneumatic
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Garden
Orchard
Farm
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ALMACO
Bassi Seminatrici S.N.C. Di Bassi Gianluca & C
Garmach Krzysztof Czobodziński
J Haldrup A/S
EBRA
R2 RINALDI Srl
Mono Makine
Stand’n Plant
Plantknapik
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Manual Seeders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, ber of rows and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Manual Seeders market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Manual Seeders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Manual Seeders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Manual Seeders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Manual Seeders?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Manual Seeders Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Manual Seeders Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Manual Seeders Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Manual Seeders Segment NUMBER OF ROWS
2.2.1 Mechanical
2.2.2 Pneumatic
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Manual Seeders Consumption NUMBER OF ROWS
2.3.1 Global Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Manual Seeders Revenue and Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Manual Seeders Sale Price NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
2.4 Manual Seeders Segment by Application
2.4.1 Garden
2.4.2 Orchard
2.4.3 Farm
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Manual Seeders Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Manual Seeders Value and Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Manual Seeders Sale Price NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
3 Global Manual Seeders by Company
3.1 Global Manual Seeders Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Manual Seeders Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Manual Seeders Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Manual Seeders Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Manual Seeders Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Manual Seeders Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Manual Seeders Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Manual Seeders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, BER OF ROWS by Company
3.4.1 Global Manual Seeders Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Manual Seeders Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Manual Seeders by Regions
4.1 Manual Seeders by Regions
4.2 Americas Manual Seeders Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Manual Seeders Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Manual Seeders Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Manual Seeders Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Manual Seeders Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Manual Seeders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Manual Seeders Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Manual Seeders Consumption NUMBER OF ROWS
5.3 Americas Manual Seeders Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Manual Seeders Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Manual Seeders Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Manual Seeders Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Manual Seeders Consumption NUMBER OF ROWS
6.3 APAC Manual Seeders Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Manual Seeders by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Manual Seeders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Manual Seeders Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Manual Seeders Consumption NUMBER OF ROWS
7.3 Europe Manual Seeders Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Manual Seeders by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Manual Seeders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Manual Seeders Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Manual Seeders Consumption NUMBER OF ROWS
8.3 Middle East & Africa Manual Seeders Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Manual Seeders Distributors
10.3 Manual Seeders Customer
11 Global Manual Seeders Market Forecast
11.1 Global Manual Seeders Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Manual Seeders Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Manual Seeders Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Manual Seeders Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Manual Seeders Forecast NUMBER OF ROWS
11.8 Global Manual Seeders Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ALMACO
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.1.3 ALMACO Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ALMACO Latest Developments
12.2 Bassi Seminatrici S.N.C. Di Bassi Gianluca & C
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.2.3 Bassi Seminatrici S.N.C. Di Bassi Gianluca & C Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Bassi Seminatrici S.N.C. Di Bassi Gianluca & C Latest Developments
12.3 Garmach Krzysztof Czobodziński
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.3.3 Garmach Krzysztof Czobodziński Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Garmach Krzysztof Czobodziński Latest Developments
12.4 J Haldrup A/S
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.4.3 J Haldrup A/S Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 J Haldrup A/S Latest Developments
12.5 EBRA
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.5.3 EBRA Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 EBRA Latest Developments
12.6 R2 RINALDI Srl
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.6.3 R2 RINALDI Srl Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 R2 RINALDI Srl Latest Developments
12.7 Mono Makine
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.7.3 Mono Makine Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Mono Makine Latest Developments
12.8 Stand’n Plant
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.8.3 Stand’n Plant Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Stand’n Plant Latest Developments
12.9 Plantknapik
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Manual Seeders Product Offered
12.9.3 Plantknapik Manual Seeders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Plantknapik Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Manual Seeders Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Manual Seeders Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Manual Seeders Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Mechanical
Table 7. Major Players of Pneumatic
Table 8. Major Players of Other
Table 9. Global Consumption Sales NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
Table 11. Global Manual Seeders Revenue NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 12. Global Manual Seeders Value Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global Manual Seeders Sale Price NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
Table 15. Global Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 16. Global Manual Seeders Value by Application (2015-2020)
Table 17. Global Manual Seeders Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 18. Global Manual Seeders Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)
Table 19. Global Manual Seeders Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)
Table 20. Global Manual Seeders Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 21. Global Manual Seeders Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 22. Global Manual Seeders Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 23. Global Manual Seeders Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)
Table 24. Global Manual Seeders Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
Table 25. Players Manual Seeders Products Offered
Table 26. Manual Seeders Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
Table 27. Global Manual Seeders Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)
Table 28. Global Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 29. Global Manual Seeders Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 30. Global Manual Seeders Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 31. Americas Manual Seeders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 32. Americas Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 33. Americas Manual Seeders Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 34. Americas Manual Seeders Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 35. Americas Manual Seeders Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 36. Americas Manual Seeders Consumption Market Share NUMBER OF ROWS (2015-2020)
….….Continued
