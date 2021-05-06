COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MAG Welding Torches market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the MAG Welding Torches, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the MAG Welding Torches market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by MAG Welding Torches companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Water Cooled
Air Cooled
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Aerospace
Automotive
Maintenance and Repair
General Fabrication
Shipbuilding
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABICOR BINZEL
Misatu Industries
CLS
ESAB Group
EWM AG
DINSE
Jain Group (ARMAC)
Fronius International
Miller Electric
Illinois Tool Works
TBi Industries
TOKIN CORPORATION
The Lincoln Electric Company
Panasonic
SKS Welding Systems
Riconlas
Uniarc
SUMIG
Parweld
Tregaskiss
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global MAG Welding Torches consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of MAG Welding Torches market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global MAG Welding Torches manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the MAG Welding Torches with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of MAG Welding Torches submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the MAG Welding Torches?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 MAG Welding Torches Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 MAG Welding Torches Segment by Type
2.2.1 Water Cooled
2.2.2 Air Cooled
2.3 MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 MAG Welding Torches Segment by Application
2.4.1 Aerospace
2.4.2 Automotive
2.4.3 Maintenance and Repair
2.4.4 General Fabrication
2.4.5 Shipbuilding
2.4.6 Others
2.5 MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global MAG Welding Torches by Company
3.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
….continued
