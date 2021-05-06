In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Low & Medium Voltage Converter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Low & Medium Voltage Converter market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Low & Medium Voltage Converter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Medium-voltage

Low-voltage

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Textile Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Hoisting Machinery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

Inovance Technology

Siemens

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Delta Electronics

Yaskawa Electric

INVT

Hiconics

Slanvert

STEP Electric Corporation

EURA DRIVES

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Low & Medium Voltage Converter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Low & Medium Voltage Converter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Low & Medium Voltage Converter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low & Medium Voltage Converter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Low & Medium Voltage Converter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Segment by Type

2.2.1 Medium-voltage

2.2.2 Low-voltage

2.3 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Segment by Application

2.4.1 Textile Industry

2.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry

2.4.3 Mining Industry

2.4.4 Hoisting Machinery

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Company

3.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Low & Medium Voltage Converter Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Regions

4.1 Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Regions

4.2 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Distributors

10.3 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Customer

11 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Market Forecast

11.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Product Offered

12.1.3 ABB Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ABB Latest Developments

12.2 Inovance Technology

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Product Offered

12.2.3 Inovance Technology Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Inovance Technology Latest Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Company Information

….continued

