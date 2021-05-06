In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Low & Medium Voltage Converter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Low & Medium Voltage Converter market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Low & Medium Voltage Converter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Medium-voltage
Low-voltage
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Textile Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Mining Industry
Hoisting Machinery
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
Inovance Technology
Siemens
Danfoss
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Fuji Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Delta Electronics
Yaskawa Electric
INVT
Hiconics
Slanvert
STEP Electric Corporation
EURA DRIVES
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Low & Medium Voltage Converter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Low & Medium Voltage Converter market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Low & Medium Voltage Converter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Low & Medium Voltage Converter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Low & Medium Voltage Converter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Segment by Type
2.2.1 Medium-voltage
2.2.2 Low-voltage
2.3 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Segment by Application
2.4.1 Textile Industry
2.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry
2.4.3 Mining Industry
2.4.4 Hoisting Machinery
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Company
3.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Low & Medium Voltage Converter Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Regions
4.1 Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Regions
4.2 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Distributors
10.3 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Customer
11 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Market Forecast
11.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Low & Medium Voltage Converter Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Product Offered
12.1.3 ABB Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ABB Latest Developments
12.2 Inovance Technology
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Low & Medium Voltage Converter Product Offered
12.2.3 Inovance Technology Low & Medium Voltage Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Inovance Technology Latest Developments
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Company Information
….continued
