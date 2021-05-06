COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Life Science Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Life Science Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Life Science Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Life Science Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

NGS

PCR

Microscopy

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharma-Biotech Companies

Food and Beverage Industry

Hospitals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Agilent Technologies

Eppendorf AG

Danaher

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Bruker

BD

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Qiagen

Merck KGaA

Horiba

Hitachi High-Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Life Science Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Life Science Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Life Science Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Life Science Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Life Science Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Life Science Equipment?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Life Science Equipment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Life Science Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Life Science Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Life Science Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Spectroscopy

2.2.2 Chromatography

2.2.3 Flow Cytometry

2.2.4 NGS

2.2.5 PCR

2.2.6 Microscopy

2.3 Life Science Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Life Science Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Life Science Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Life Science Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Life Science Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharma-Biotech Companies

2.4.2 Food and Beverage Industry

2.4.3 Hospitals

2.5 Life Science Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Life Science Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Life Science Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Life Science Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Life Science Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Life Science Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Life Science Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Life Science Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Life Science Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Life Science Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Life Science Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Life Science Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Life Science Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Life Science Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Life Science Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Life Science Equipment by Regions

4.1 Life Science Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Life Science Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Life Science Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Life Science Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Life Science Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Life Science Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Life Science Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Life Science Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Life Science Equipment Consumption by Type

….continued

