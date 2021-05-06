In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Lights for Horticulture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Lights for Horticulture market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the LED Lights for Horticulture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Low Power (＜300W)
High Power (≥300W)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Greenhouse
Indoor and Vertical Farming
R&D
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Philips
Illumitex
Osram
Hubbell Lighting
Cree
Everlight Electronics
Kessil
General Electric
Fionia Lighting
Gavita
Lumigrow
Heliospectra AB
Cidly
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Valoya
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global LED Lights for Horticulture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of LED Lights for Horticulture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global LED Lights for Horticulture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the LED Lights for Horticulture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of LED Lights for Horticulture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 LED Lights for Horticulture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Low Power (＜300W)
2.2.2 High Power (≥300W)
2.3 LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 LED Lights for Horticulture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Greenhouse
2.4.2 Indoor and Vertical Farming
2.4.3 R&D
2.5 LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global LED Lights for Horticulture by Company
3.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players LED Lights for Horticulture Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 LED Lights for Horticulture by Regions
4.1 LED Lights for Horticulture by Regions
4.2 Americas LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas LED Lights for Horticulture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC LED Lights for Horticulture Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture by Countries
7.1.1 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa LED Lights for Horticulture by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa LED Lights for Horticulture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 LED Lights for Horticulture Distributors
10.3 LED Lights for Horticulture Customer
11 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Market Forecast
11.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
….continued
