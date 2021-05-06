In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Isolation and Control Valve business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Isolation and Control Valve market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Isolation and Control Valve, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Isolation and Control Valve market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Isolation and Control Valve companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ball Valve

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Check Valve

Butterfly Valve

Plug Valve

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anvil

KSB

Barksdale

Crane

Emerson

Schlumberger

ITT Engineered

Flowserve

KITZ

Ham-Let

MKS Instruments

IMI Critical

Flexachem

SPX Flow

Watts

Velan

Kendrion

AVK Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Isolation and Control Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Isolation and Control Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Isolation and Control Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Isolation and Control Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Isolation and Control Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Isolation and Control Valve Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Isolation and Control Valve Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ball Valve

2.2.2 Gate Valve

2.2.3 Globe Valve

2.2.4 Check Valve

2.2.5 Butterfly Valve

2.2.6 Plug Valve

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Isolation and Control Valve Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oil & Gas

2.4.2 Chemical

2.4.3 Water Treatment

2.4.4 Power Plants

2.4.5 Paper & Pulp

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Isolation and Control Valve by Company

3.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Isolation and Control Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Isolation and Control Valve Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Isolation and Control Valve by Regions

4.1 Isolation and Control Valve by Regions

4.2 Americas Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Isolation and Control Valve Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Isolation and Control Valve Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Isolation and Control Valve by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

…continued

