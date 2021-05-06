COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Drone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5360105-global-intelligent-drone-market-growth-2020-2025
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intelligent Drone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intelligent Drone market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intelligent Drone companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Civilian UAV
Consumer UAV
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Aerial Entertainment
Geological Prospecting
Building Survey
Liquid Spray
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-picking-software-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-04-26
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DJI
EHANG
NVIDIA
Skydio
Yuneec
Zero Zero Robotics
Insitu
Kespry
Delair
Autel Robotics
Syma Toys
Airlitix
Terra Drone
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polymer-capacitor-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-29
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Intelligent Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Intelligent Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Intelligent Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Intelligent Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Intelligent Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mena-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175536
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Intelligent Drone?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Intelligent Drone Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dried-soups-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-05
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Intelligent Drone Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Intelligent Drone Segment by Type
2.2.1 Civilian UAV
2.2.2 Consumer UAV
2.3 Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Intelligent Drone Segment by Application
2.4.1 Aerial Entertainment
2.4.2 Geological Prospecting
2.4.3 Building Survey
2.4.4 Liquid Spray
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Intelligent Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-education-publishing-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07
3 Global Intelligent Drone by Company
3.1 Global Intelligent Drone Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Drone Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Intelligent Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Intelligent Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Intelligent Drone Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Intelligent Drone by Regions
4.1 Intelligent Drone by Regions
4.2 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Intelligent Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Intelligent Drone by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Intelligent Drone Distributors
10.3 Intelligent Drone Customer
11 Global Intelligent Drone Market Forecast
11.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Intelligent Drone Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 DJI
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.1.3 DJI Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 DJI Latest Developments
12.2 EHANG
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.2.3 EHANG Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 EHANG Latest Developments
12.3 NVIDIA
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.3.3 NVIDIA Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 NVIDIA Latest Developments
12.4 Skydio
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.4.3 Skydio Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Skydio Latest Developments
12.5 Yuneec
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.5.3 Yuneec Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Yuneec Latest Developments
12.6 Zero Zero Robotics
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.6.3 Zero Zero Robotics Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Zero Zero Robotics Latest Developments
12.7 Insitu
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.7.3 Insitu Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Insitu Latest Developments
12.8 Kespry
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.8.3 Kespry Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Kespry Latest Developments
12.9 Delair
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.9.3 Delair Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Delair Latest Developments
12.10 Autel Robotics
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.10.3 Autel Robotics Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Autel Robotics Latest Developments
12.11 Syma Toys
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.11.3 Syma Toys Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Syma Toys Latest Developments
12.12 Airlitix
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.12.3 Airlitix Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Airlitix Latest Developments
12.13 Terra Drone
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered
12.13.3 Terra Drone Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Terra Drone Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Intelligent Drone Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Intelligent Drone Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Intelligent Drone Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Civilian UAV
Table 7. Major Players of Consumer UAV
Table 8. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 9. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global Intelligent Drone Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 11. Global Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 12. Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 15. Global Intelligent Drone Value by Application (2015-2020)
Table 16. Global Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 17. Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)
Table 18. Global Intelligent Drone Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)
Table 19. Global Intelligent Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 20. Global Intelligent Drone Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 21. Global Intelligent Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 22. Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)
Table 23. Global Intelligent Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
Table 24. Players Intelligent Drone Products Offered
Table 25. Intelligent Drone Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
Table 26. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)
Table 27. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 28. Global Intelligent Drone Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 29. Global Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 30. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 31. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 32. Americas Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 33. Americas Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 34. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 35. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 36. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 37. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 38. APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 39. APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 40. APAC Intelligent Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://themarketeagle.com/