COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Drone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5360105-global-intelligent-drone-market-growth-2020-2025

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intelligent Drone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intelligent Drone market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intelligent Drone companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Civilian UAV

Consumer UAV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerial Entertainment

Geological Prospecting

Building Survey

Liquid Spray

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-picking-software-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-04-26

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DJI

EHANG

NVIDIA

Skydio

Yuneec

Zero Zero Robotics

Insitu

Kespry

Delair

Autel Robotics

Syma Toys

Airlitix

Terra Drone

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polymer-capacitor-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-29

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Intelligent Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mena-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175536

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Intelligent Drone?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Intelligent Drone Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dried-soups-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-05

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Intelligent Drone Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Intelligent Drone Segment by Type

2.2.1 Civilian UAV

2.2.2 Consumer UAV

2.3 Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Intelligent Drone Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerial Entertainment

2.4.2 Geological Prospecting

2.4.3 Building Survey

2.4.4 Liquid Spray

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Intelligent Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-education-publishing-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

3 Global Intelligent Drone by Company

3.1 Global Intelligent Drone Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Drone Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Intelligent Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Intelligent Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Intelligent Drone Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Intelligent Drone by Regions

4.1 Intelligent Drone by Regions

4.2 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Intelligent Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Drone by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Intelligent Drone Distributors

10.3 Intelligent Drone Customer

11 Global Intelligent Drone Market Forecast

11.1 Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Intelligent Drone Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Intelligent Drone Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 DJI

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.1.3 DJI Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 DJI Latest Developments

12.2 EHANG

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.2.3 EHANG Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 EHANG Latest Developments

12.3 NVIDIA

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.3.3 NVIDIA Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 NVIDIA Latest Developments

12.4 Skydio

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.4.3 Skydio Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Skydio Latest Developments

12.5 Yuneec

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.5.3 Yuneec Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Yuneec Latest Developments

12.6 Zero Zero Robotics

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.6.3 Zero Zero Robotics Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Zero Zero Robotics Latest Developments

12.7 Insitu

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.7.3 Insitu Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Insitu Latest Developments

12.8 Kespry

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.8.3 Kespry Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Kespry Latest Developments

12.9 Delair

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.9.3 Delair Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Delair Latest Developments

12.10 Autel Robotics

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.10.3 Autel Robotics Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Autel Robotics Latest Developments

12.11 Syma Toys

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.11.3 Syma Toys Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Syma Toys Latest Developments

12.12 Airlitix

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.12.3 Airlitix Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Airlitix Latest Developments

12.13 Terra Drone

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Intelligent Drone Product Offered

12.13.3 Terra Drone Intelligent Drone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Terra Drone Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Intelligent Drone Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Intelligent Drone Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Intelligent Drone Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Civilian UAV

Table 7. Major Players of Consumer UAV

Table 8. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Intelligent Drone Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 11. Global Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 12. Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Intelligent Drone Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Intelligent Drone Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 19. Global Intelligent Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 20. Global Intelligent Drone Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Global Intelligent Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 22. Global Intelligent Drone Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 23. Global Intelligent Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 24. Players Intelligent Drone Products Offered

Table 25. Intelligent Drone Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 26. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 27. Global Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 28. Global Intelligent Drone Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 29. Global Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 30. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 31. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Americas Intelligent Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Americas Intelligent Drone Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 34. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 35. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 36. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 37. Americas Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 38. APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 39. APAC Intelligent Drone Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 40. APAC Intelligent Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105