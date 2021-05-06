COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industry Gas Cylinders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industry Gas Cylinders, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industry Gas Cylinders market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industry Gas Cylinders companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Steel Industry Gas Cylinders

Aluminum Industry Gas Cylinders

Composite Industry Gas Cylinders

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General Industry

Chemical Energy

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Faber Industrie

Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd.

Rama Cylinders

Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Luxfer Group

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Chart Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industry Gas Cylinders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industry Gas Cylinders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industry Gas Cylinders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industry Gas Cylinders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industry Gas Cylinders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Industry Gas Cylinders?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Segment by Type

2.2.1 Steel Industry Gas Cylinders

2.2.2 Aluminum Industry Gas Cylinders

2.2.3 Composite Industry Gas Cylinders

2.3 Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industry Gas Cylinders Segment by Application

2.4.1 General Industry

2.4.2 Chemical Energy

2.4.3 Food Industry

2.4.4 Medical Industry

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Industry Gas Cylinders by Company

3.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Industry Gas Cylinders Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Gas Cylinders by Regions

4.1 Industry Gas Cylinders by Regions

4.2 Americas Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Industry Gas Cylinders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Industry Gas Cylinders Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industry Gas Cylinders by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Industry Gas Cylinders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Industry Gas Cylinders by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Industry Gas Cylinders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Distributors

10.3 Industry Gas Cylinders Customer

11 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Forecast

11.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Industry Gas Cylinders Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Product Offered

12.1.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd. Industry Gas Cylinders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd. Latest Developments

12.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Product Offered

12.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders Industry Gas Cylinders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders Latest Developments

12.3 Worthington Industries

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Product Offered

12.3.3 Worthington Industries Industry Gas Cylinders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Worthington Industries Latest Developments

12.4 Faber Industrie

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Product Offered

12.4.3 Faber Industrie Industry Gas Cylinders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Faber Industrie Latest Developments

12.5 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd.

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Product Offered

12.5.3 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd. Industry Gas Cylinders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd. Latest Developments

12.6 Rama Cylinders

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Industry Gas Cylinders Product Offered

12.6.3 Rama Cylinders Industry Gas Cylinders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

….….Continued

