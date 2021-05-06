COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Robot Arm market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Robot Arm, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Robot Arm market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Robot Arm companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Stand-Alone Robot Arms
Collaborative Robot Arms
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Robotic Welding
Robotic Tending
Robotic Deburring
Robotic Palletizing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
EPSON Robots
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
FANUC
KUKA
Yaskawa Electric
Denso
Mitsubishi Electric
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
Omron Adept
OTC Daihen
Yamaha Motor
Toshiba
Panasonic
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Industrial Robot Arm consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Industrial Robot Arm market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Industrial Robot Arm manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Industrial Robot Arm with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Industrial Robot Arm submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Industrial Robot Arm?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Industrial Robot Arm Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Industrial Robot Arm Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Industrial Robot Arm Segment by Type
2.2.1 Stand-Alone Robot Arms
2.2.2 Collaborative Robot Arms
2.3 Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Industrial Robot Arm Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Industrial Robot Arm Segment by Application
2.4.1 Robotic Welding
2.4.2 Robotic Tending
2.4.3 Robotic Deburring
2.4.4 Robotic Palletizing
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Industrial Robot Arm Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Industrial Robot Arm by Company
3.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Industrial Robot Arm Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Industrial Robot Arm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Industrial Robot Arm Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Industrial Robot Arm by Regions
4.1 Industrial Robot Arm by Regions
4.2 Americas Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Industrial Robot Arm Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Industrial Robot Arm Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Industrial Robot Arm by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Industrial Robot Arm Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Robot Arm by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Robot Arm Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Robot Arm Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Industrial Robot Arm Distributors
10.3 Industrial Robot Arm Customer
11 Global Industrial Robot Arm Market Forecast
11.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Arm Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Arm Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Industrial Robot Arm Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Industrial Robot Arm Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Industrial Robot Arm Product Offered
12.1.3 ABB Industrial Robot Arm Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ABB Latest Developments
12.2 EPSON Robots
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Industrial Robot Arm Product Offered
12.2.3 EPSON Robots Industrial Robot Arm Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 EPSON Robots Latest Developments
12.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Industrial Robot Arm Product Offered
12.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial Robot Arm Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Latest Developments
12.4 FANUC
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Industrial Robot Arm Product Offered
12.4.3 FANUC Industrial Robot Arm Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 FANUC Latest Developments
12.5 KUKA
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Industrial Robot Arm Product Offered
12.5.3 KUKA Industrial Robot Arm Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 KUKA Latest Developments
12.6 Yaskawa Electric
….….Continued
