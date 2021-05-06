This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Drones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Drones, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Drones market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Drones companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rotary-Wing Drones

Fixed-Wing Drones

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Police

Energy

Land and Resources

Agriculture

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wuxi Hanhe Aviation Technology

Unmanned Systems Technology

Quanfeng Aviation

TTA

UAV Solutions Inc

EWATT

ChinaRS

Aibird

ZALA Aero

MMC

Fanwing

DJI

UAV Factory Ltd.

Alcoretech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Drones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Drones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Drones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Drones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Drones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Drones Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industrial Drones Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Drones Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rotary-Wing Drones

2.2.2 Fixed-Wing Drones

2.3 Industrial Drones Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Drones Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Drones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Drones Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industrial Drones Segment by Application

2.4.1 Police

2.4.2 Energy

2.4.3 Land and Resources

2.4.4 Agriculture

… continued

