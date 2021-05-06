This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Green Sand Casting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Green Sand Casting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Green Sand Casting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Green Sand Casting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fittings

Valve Bodies

Pump Bodies

Manhole Covers

Gear

Shaft

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Aerospace and Military

Heavy Machinery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

RPM Engineering Corp

Harrison Castings

Stainless Foundry & Engineering

Gamma Foundries

LeClaire Manufacturing

AmTech International

Cast-Rite Metal Co

Brukar Inc

MRT Castings

Bremer Manufacturing

Badger Alloys Inc

Rong-Feng Precise Casting

Mulan Manufacturer Group

Impro Precision

ChinaSavvy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Green Sand Casting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Green Sand Casting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Green Sand Casting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Green Sand Casting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Green Sand Casting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Green Sand Casting Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Green Sand Casting Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Green Sand Casting Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fittings

2.2.2 Valve Bodies

2.2.3 Pump Bodies

2.2.4 Manhole Covers

2.2.5 Gear

2.2.6 Shaft

2.2.7 Other

2.3 Green Sand Casting Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Green Sand Casting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Green Sand Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Green Sand Casting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Green Sand Casting Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Aerospace and Military

2.4.3 Heavy Machinery

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Green Sand Casting Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Green Sand Casting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Green Sand Casting Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Green Sand Casting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

