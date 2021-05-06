In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fracturing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fracturing Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fracturing Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Three-cylinder Pump

Five-cylinder Pump

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil Exploitation

Gas Exploitation

Coalbed Methane Exploitation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Halliburton

Kerui

Schlumberger

GE(Baker Hughes)

Total

STEWART&STEVENSON

Tongyong

SJ Petroleum Machinery

Anheng Petroleum Equipment

Jereh

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fracturing Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fracturing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fracturing Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fracturing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fracturing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fracturing Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fracturing Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Three-cylinder Pump

2.2.2 Five-cylinder Pump

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Fracturing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fracturing Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oil Exploitation

2.4.2 Gas Exploitation

2.4.3 Coalbed Methane Exploitation

2.5 Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Fracturing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Fracturing Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Fracturing Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Fracturing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Fracturing Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fracturing Equipment by Regions

4.1 Fracturing Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Fracturing Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Fracturing Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Fracturing Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fracturing Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Fracturing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Fracturing Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fracturing Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fracturing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Fracturing Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fracturing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Fracturing Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Fracturing Equipment Distributors

10.3 Fracturing Equipment Customer

11 Global Fracturing Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Fracturing Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Fracturing Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

….continued

