This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Sorters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Sorters, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food Sorters market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food Sorters companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Size Sorter Machine

Weight Sorting Machine

Appearance Quality Sorting Machine

Internal Quality Sorting Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fruit

Vegetable

Meat

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TOMRA

FUTURA

Aweta

Buhler

CFT Group

Bioretics

Ellips Group (Elisam)

Compac

Eshet Eilon

Duravant

Jiangxi Reemoon Technology

Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing

Kerian Machines

GREEFA

InSight Sorters

Henan Union International

Quadra Machinery

InVision Automated Systems

Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology

Navatta Group

Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing

VIODA

Zhengzhou First Industry

TERRASYSTEM

ThoYu

Sorma Group

Unitec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Sorters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food Sorters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Sorters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Sorters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Sorters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Food Sorters?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Food Sorters Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Food Sorters Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Food Sorters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Food Sorters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Size Sorter Machine

2.2.2 Weight Sorting Machine

2.2.3 Appearance Quality Sorting Machine

2.2.4 Internal Quality Sorting Machine

2.3 Food Sorters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Food Sorters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Food Sorters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Food Sorters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Food Sorters Segment by Application

2.4.1 Fruit

2.4.2 Vegetable

2.4.3 Meat

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Food Sorters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Food Sorters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Food Sorters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Food Sorters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Food Sorters by Company

3.1 Global Food Sorters Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Food Sorters Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food Sorters Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Food Sorters Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Food Sorters Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Food Sorters Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Food Sorters Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Food Sorters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Food Sorters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Food Sorters Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Food Sorters by Regions

4.1 Food Sorters by Regions

….continued

