In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Desk Type

Portable Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

University

Hospital

Research Institution

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hitachi

Shimadzu Corporation

ISS

Biopac

NIRx

Gowerlabs

Techen

Spectratech

Artinis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Desk Type

2.2.2 Portable Type

2.3 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Segment by Application

2.4.1 University

2.4.2 Hospital

2.4.3 Research Institution

2.4.4 Others

2.5 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System by Company

3.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System by Regions

4.1 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System by Regions

4.2 Americas fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System by Countries

7.1.1 Europe fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Distributors

10.3 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Customer

11 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Market Forecast

11.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Forecast by Type

11.8 Global fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hitachi

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Product Offered

12.1.3 Hitachi fNIR Optical Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

….continued

