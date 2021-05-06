In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Detection and Alarm Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Detection and Alarm Systems market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fire Detection and Alarm Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Conventional Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

Addressable Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Controls

Halma

United Technologies Corporation

Honeywell

Bosch

Siemens

Nohmi

Hochiki

Minimax

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic

Gentex

Kentec Electronics

Nittan

Fike Corporation

Protec Fire

Mircom Technologies

Buckeye Fire

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fire Detection and Alarm Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Detection and Alarm Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Detection and Alarm Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Conventional Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

2.2.2 Addressable Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

2.3 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Residential

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems by Company

3.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems by Regions

4.1 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems by Regions

4.2 Americas Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fire Detection and Alarm Systems by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Fire Detection and Alarm Systems by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Distributors

10.3 Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Customer

11 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

….continued

