According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power Distribution Equipment market will register a 3.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 118300 million by 2025, from $ 101760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Power Distribution Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Power Distribution Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric Power Distribution Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric Power Distribution Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric Power Distribution Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Transformers

Switchgears

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Residential

Industrial and Agriculture

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

Hyundai

Eaton

Schneider Electric

GE

Siemens

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

BTW

Alstom

XD

TBEA

Shanghai Electric

Hyosung

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Power Distribution Equipment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Power Distribution Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Power Distribution Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Power Distribution Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Power Distribution Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Transformers

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Industrial and Agriculture

2.4.3 Commercial

2.5 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric Power Distribution Equipment by Regions

4.1 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment by Countries

7.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB News

11.2 Hyundai

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.2.3 Hyundai Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hyundai News

11.3 Eaton

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.3.3 Eaton Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Eaton News

11.4 Schneider Electric

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.4.3 Schneider Electric Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Schneider Electric News

11.5 GE

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.5.3 GE Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GE News

11.6 Siemens

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.6.3 Siemens Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Siemens News

11.7 Toshiba

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.7.3 Toshiba Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Toshiba News

11.8 Mitsubishi Electric

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric News

11.9 Fuji Electric

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.9.3 Fuji Electric Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Fuji Electric News

11.10 Hitachi

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Electric Power Distribution Equipment Product Offered

11.10.3 Hitachi Electric Power Distribution Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Hitachi News

11.11 BTW

11.12 Alstom

11.13 XD

11.14 TBEA

11.15 Shanghai Electric

11.16 Hyosung

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

