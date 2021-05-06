COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diesel Water Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Diesel Water Pump, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Diesel Water Pump market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Diesel Water Pump companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Centrifugal Pump

Diaphragm Pump

Reciprocating Pump

Rotary Pump

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Household

Agricultural

Municipal

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Grundfos

East Pump

Flowserve

KSB

Ebara

Xylem

WILO

Sulzer

Shanghai Kaiquan

Pentair

Goulds Pumps

LianCheng Group

SHIMGE

DBP

Danai Pumps

CNP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Diesel Water Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Diesel Water Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diesel Water Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diesel Water Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Diesel Water Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Diesel Water Pump?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Diesel Water Pump Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Diesel Water Pump Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Diesel Water Pump Segment by Type

2.2.1 Centrifugal Pump

2.2.2 Diaphragm Pump

2.2.3 Reciprocating Pump

2.2.4 Rotary Pump

2.3 Diesel Water Pump Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Diesel Water Pump Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Diesel Water Pump Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Diesel Water Pump Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Household

2.4.3 Agricultural

2.4.4 Municipal

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Diesel Water Pump Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Diesel Water Pump Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Diesel Water Pump Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Diesel Water Pump by Company

3.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Diesel Water Pump Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Diesel Water Pump Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Diesel Water Pump Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Diesel Water Pump Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Diesel Water Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Diesel Water Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Diesel Water Pump Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

….continued

