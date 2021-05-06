According to this study, over the next five years the Descenders market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Descenders business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Descenders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Descenders, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Descenders market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Descenders companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Load Less Than 150kg

Load 150-250kg

Load More Than 250kg

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Rock-Climbing

Rescue

Construction

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kaya Safety

PEWATEC

3M

MSA Safety

heightec

Petzl

Neofeu

Irudek

Edelrid

Climbing Technology

Skylotec

Nanjing Muyu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Descenders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Descenders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Descenders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Descenders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Descenders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Descenders Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Descenders Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Descenders Segment by Type

2.2.1 Load Less Than 150kg

2.2.2 Load 150-250kg

2.2.3 Load More Than 250kg

2.3 Descenders Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Descenders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Descenders Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Descenders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Descenders Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Rock-Climbing

2.4.3 Rescue

2.4.4 Construction

2.5 Descenders Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Descenders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Descenders Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Descenders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Descenders by Company

3.1 Global Descenders Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Descenders Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Descenders Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Descenders Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Descenders Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Descenders Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Descenders Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Descenders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Descenders Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Descenders Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Descenders by Regions

4.1 Descenders by Regions

4.2 Americas Descenders Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Descenders Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Descenders Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Descenders Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Descenders Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Descenders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Descenders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Descenders Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Descenders Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Descenders Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Descenders Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Descenders Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Descenders Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Descenders Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Descenders by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Descenders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Descenders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Descenders Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Descenders Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Descenders by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Descenders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Descenders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Descenders Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Descenders Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

Continued…

