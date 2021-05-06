According to this study, over the next five years the Crop Spraying Drone market will register a 28.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1012.6 million by 2025, from $ 367.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Crop Spraying Drone business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crop Spraying Drone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Crop Spraying Drone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Crop Spraying Drone market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Crop Spraying Drone companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by spray tank capacity: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Below 15 L
15 L-20 L
Above 20 L
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Flat Ground Use
Mountain Use
Orchards Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DJI
XAG
Hanhe
Yuren Agricultural Aviation
TXA
AirBoard
Harris Aerial
TTA
Kray
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Crop Spraying Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, spray tank capacity and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Crop Spraying Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Crop Spraying Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Crop Spraying Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Crop Spraying Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Crop Spraying Drone Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Crop Spraying Drone Segment by Spray Tank capacity
2.2.1 Below 15 L
2.2.2 15 L-20 L
2.2.3 Above 20 L
2.3 Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Spray Tank capacity
2.3.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Market Share by Spray Tank capacity (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Revenue and Market Share by Spray Tank capacity (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Crop Spraying Drone Sale Price by Spray Tank capacity (2015-2020)
2.4 Crop Spraying Drone Segment by Application
2.4.1 Flat Ground Use
2.4.2 Mountain Use
2.4.3 Orchards Use
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Market Share by Spray Tank capacity (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Value and Market Share by Spray Tank capacity (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Crop Spraying Drone Sale Price by Spray Tank capacity (2015-2020)
3 Global Crop Spraying Drone by Company
3.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Crop Spraying Drone Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Crop Spraying Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Spray Tank capacity by Company
3.4.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Crop Spraying Drone Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Crop Spraying Drone by Regions
4.1 Crop Spraying Drone by Regions
4.2 Americas Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Crop Spraying Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Spray Tank capacity
5.3 Americas Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Crop Spraying Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Spray Tank capacity
6.3 APAC Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Crop Spraying Drone by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Crop Spraying Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Spray Tank capacity
7.3 Europe Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Crop Spraying Drone by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Crop Spraying Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Spray Tank capacity
8.3 Middle East & Africa Crop Spraying Drone Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Crop Spraying Drone Distributors
10.3 Crop Spraying Drone Customer
11 Global Crop Spraying Drone Market Forecast
11.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Crop Spraying Drone Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Crop Spraying Drone Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
1
….continued
